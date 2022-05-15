Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 18.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 21.81 and a 200 day moving average of 32.14. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

