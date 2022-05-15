Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 436 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $244.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

