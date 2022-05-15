ContourGlobal plc (GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.01 on June 10th

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GLO opened at GBX 192 ($2.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ContourGlobal has a 12-month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 204.50 ($2.52).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on shares of ContourGlobal in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About ContourGlobal (Get Rating)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

Dividend History for ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

