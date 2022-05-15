Contrasting Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -2.37%

48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astra Space and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -2.49 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

