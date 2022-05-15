Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 143,425.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,414. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

