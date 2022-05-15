COTI Achieves Market Cap of $111.10 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $111.10 million and $18.79 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00531989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036767 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,807.02 or 2.01549292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

