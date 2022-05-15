Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

