Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of CPNG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

