Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,067. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.90. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

