Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 915 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.