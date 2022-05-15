Covestor Ltd Invests $142,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. 3,377,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,498. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.