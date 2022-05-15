Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,578 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,990,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 776,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,647. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.