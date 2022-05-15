Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,133. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

