Cowen Cuts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $35.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

BROS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

