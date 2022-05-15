Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $129.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. 284,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $102.53 and a 1-year high of $165.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

