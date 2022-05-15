Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

CREX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.59.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $64,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Nesbit bought 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

