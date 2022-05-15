Critical Review: The Arena Group (AREN) & The Competition

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare The Arena Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Arena Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 395 1858 2673 77 2.49

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.81%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 63.77%. Given The Arena Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% The Arena Group Competitors 38.45% 2.77% 4.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -3.93 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 11.83

The Arena Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Arena Group rivals beat The Arena Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.