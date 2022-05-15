Critical Survey: SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SouthState has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.2% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SouthState and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 3 0 2.75 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

SouthState currently has a consensus target price of $82.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than SouthState.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthState and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.44 billion 3.95 $475.54 million $6.04 12.48 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 3.01 $40.10 million $2.74 7.36

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SouthState pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 30.19% 10.33% 1.19% PCB Bancorp 40.19% 16.65% 1.96%

Summary

SouthState beats PCB Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

