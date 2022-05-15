Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 955,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,917. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

