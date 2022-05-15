CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of LAW stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.