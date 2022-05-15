CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

CURI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

