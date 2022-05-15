CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
CURI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.94.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.