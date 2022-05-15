CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) vs. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Financial Contrast

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVRx and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVRx and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 294.03%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.92%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than CVRx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVRx and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 8.32 -$43.08 million ($49.79) -0.11 Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.23 $2.00 million $0.00 -62,380.00

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats CVRx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

