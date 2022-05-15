Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CYXT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.