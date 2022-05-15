Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYXT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYXT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

