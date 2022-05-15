DA Davidson Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $17.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLNK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $17.24 on Friday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

