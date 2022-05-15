Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average of $251.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

