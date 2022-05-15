Dakota Wealth Management Has $592,000 Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ozon were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ozon by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ozon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $67.85.

Several research firms recently commented on OZON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

