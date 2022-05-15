Dakota Wealth Management Has $793,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 646,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,698 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,580,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,437,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,954,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

