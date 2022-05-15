Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Affirm were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of AFRM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

