Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

