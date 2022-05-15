Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Databroker (DTX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

