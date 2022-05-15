DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,064.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006572 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,683,518 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

