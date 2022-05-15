DeRace 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $26.17 million and $2.29 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,240,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

