Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $14.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

BRC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. BRC has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $2,454,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

