Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $99,031.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 111,041,502 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

