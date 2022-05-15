Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 627.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

