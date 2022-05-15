DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.15 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $140.16 million and approximately $623,674.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00202078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00300233 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.