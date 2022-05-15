Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 8th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 22.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.