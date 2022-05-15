Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 8th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 22.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

