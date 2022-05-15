DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

