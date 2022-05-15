DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.77. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.
DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.