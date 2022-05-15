DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.77. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

