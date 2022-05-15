e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $71.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,310 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,147 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

