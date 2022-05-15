E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the April 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EJH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 2,457,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,593. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.