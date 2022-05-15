Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.