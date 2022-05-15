Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

