Emercoin Price Down 37.5% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,718.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,261,629 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

