Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 52.3% in April

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. 1,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 295,999 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

