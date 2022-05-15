Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ENLAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,000. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

