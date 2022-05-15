Eneti Inc. (NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 15th

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.23 on Friday. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 619.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

