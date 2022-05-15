Enigma Market Cap Reaches $255,113.37 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $255,113.37 and $158,506.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00196706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00348894 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

