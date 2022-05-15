EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 13,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

