Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) versus NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Head-To-Head Review

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Enterprise Products Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.52 Enterprise Products Partners $40.81 billion 1.39 $4.64 billion $2.08 12.54

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Products Partners 0 3 5 1 2.78

Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Enterprise Products Partners 10.28% 18.08% 7.03%

Risk and Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates 19 natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 255 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

